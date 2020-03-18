First state of alarm arrest in Mallorca







A 48-YEAR old man in Palma became first person in the Balearic Islands to be arrested for violating the state of alarm restrictions.

Police came across him sitting on a bench in the city’s Plaza de Sa Feixina on Tuesday morning. They asked him several times to leave and go back home, but he refused, reportedly telling the officers he would do what he felt like.

The police subsequently detained him on a charge of serious disobedience.

On the same day, National and Local Police reported a further 30 people in Palma and seven in Manacor for being out on the street without a justifiable reason and ignoring police instructions.