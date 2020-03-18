First Dog in the World With Coronavirus Has Died After Returning From Quarantine in Hong Kong

By
Henric Sundlof
-
0
The first dog in the world that tested positive for the coronavirus has now passed away, just two days after returning from quarantine in Hong Kong.

The dog, a 17-year old Pomeranian, is said to have been infected by its owner, a 60-year old woman in Hong Kong, a few weeks ago. The woman has since recovered from COVID-19, but the dog was still under observation until it was released last Saturday when it was reported to be virus-free.

A total of five tests returned “weak positive” for the disease, but after two more tests showed that the Pomeranian was virus-free it was released from quarantine and returned home, where it died a couple of days later.

A spokesman for Hong Kong’s Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) said: “The department learned from the dog’s owner that it had passed away on March 16. The owner said she was not willing to [allow] an autopsy to examine the cause of death.”





