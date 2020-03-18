Costa Almeria ports open to merchant shipping to guarantee supplies







ALMERIA city and Carboneras reports remain open to merchant shipping to guarantee the provision of supplies during the coronavirus state of alarm, the Almeria port authority reported.

Passenger services between Almeria and Melilla and Nador in Morocco have been cancelled in accordance with national government state of alarm directives to stop the spread of Covid-19, but the ferries will continue to transport lorries with drivers.

The port authority suspended its face-to-face public attention service at its offices until March 30 following the state of alarm declaration, although it is still operating the service electronically via the website https://apalmeria.sede.gob.es and the email registro@apalmeria.com.

The public can also telephone the support services on 950 236 033 from 7am to 2.30pm and its control centre on 950 236 820 from 2.30pm.

The passenger information service at the maritime station is also suspended.





The Almeria port authority has been operating a Covid-19 monitoring committee since the beginning of the month, and its coordinator is in continual contact with the State Ports, the Health Ministry and the relevant public bodies. It is also following the instructions of the Exterior Health General Sub-management through the State Ports.

Both the port authority and the shipping companies have put up notices informing port users about the measures to adopt in relation to coronavirus.





The port cleaning company has doubled the disinfection of railings, doorknobs and all kinds of metal objects people are likely to touch. At the same time vehicles are being disinfected and in some of the port facilities’ centres mechanical disinfection is being carried out.

Port authority staff have undergone a training day and awareness-raising course, adopting all the necessary measures to minimise risk, including working from home, and all the information and directives adopted have been communicated to the port community companies and entities.