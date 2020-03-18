CORONAVIRUS: Doctors in Harley Street sell VIPs, Celebrities and Businesses £375 testing kits after Public Health England said not everyone could get checked







THE PRIVATE CLINIC IN LONDON IS BEING “INUNDATED WITH ENQUIRIES” FOR £375 CORONAVIRUS TESTING KITS AND HAS ALREADY SOLD MORE THAN 2,000 TO THE RICH AND FAMOUS.

Boris Johnson and the UK’s chief medical and scientific advisers told a press conference people would no longer be tested if they are showing mild symptoms. Instead, those with the most serious symptoms will be tested in hospital, and the NHS will move into a phase of prioritising the most seriously ill.

The Private Harley Street Clinic’s founder and medical director, Dr Mark Ali began making enquiries to find out how they could facilitate testing for individuals and companies and is now in a position to offer thousands of patients the chance to be tested.

Initially, the NHS said that all tests must be done centrally so private practices were unable to offer the service, the clinic will be the first to carry out the procedures outside the NHS.

However, Dr Ali has now teamed up with a private laboratory that has been given permission by the NHS to conduct a pre-screening test that looks for nine viruses including the Covid-19 virus, the test is 100 per cent accurate said, Dr Ali.

Dr. Ali stressed that this is not a replacement test for the NHS test. It’s a pre-screening tool. “The decision is a massive game-changer for individuals and companies.”

Many people had been left puzzled as to how TV and film stars, athletes and politicians had been tested positive when they don’t meet the criteria – and in some cases had no symptoms, this explains it.