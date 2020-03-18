Civil Protection volunteers shopping for Costa Almeria coronavirus high risk groups







THE Diputacion de Almeria’s Civil Protection volunteers are to assist with shopping for high risk groups in municipalities with populations of less than 2,000 to prevent them from having to go out and possibly become infected with coronavirus.

The volunteers will be helping the elderly, people with mobility problems or a disability, those suffering from some kind of pathology and pregnant women, taking care of getting them basic necessities, like food, medication and sanitary products.

-- Advertisement --



“We want to guarantee that they have access to the most basic services and all the products they need daily without having to expose themselves to Covid-19”, commented Diputacion President Javier A. Garcia today Wednesday after signing the decree approving the measure to provide more services and individual attention for the groups of provincial society most vulnerable to the coronavirus.

“Almerians can only stop this virus together, helping those who need it and guaranteeing the citizenship the basic services in their homes and without having to expose themselves to the virus”, he added.

The provincial government has set up the number 950 211 383, which people can call from 9am to 9pm to request the essentials they need. The administration said a minimum response time of two hours for each request has been established.





Garcia also reported that the provincial administration has made five vehicles available to the #QuédateEnCasa operation to get to the different municipalities, and that a team of 10 volunteers will be doing the shopping and doing the deliveries to people’s homes.

The Diputacion president took the opportunity to thank all the administration staff who are working hard to guarantee services to the public and to local councils, and the firefighters, Social Services and Equality personnel and the Civil Protection volunteers for their invaluable efforts.





He maintained that the Emergency Decree signed last Friday sets out all the necessary measures “to be able to put all the Diputacion’s economic, logistical and human resources at the service of the citizenship, especially the most vulnerable people.

“We want to provide solutions and help those who have the most difficulties to be able to confront this emergency situation which Covid-19 is causing”, he continued.

“Almeria has always been a land of solidarity, and once again that is being demonstrated with initiatives like this.”

The Diputacion government team has informed all the opposition political groupings about the measures adopted in this decree and the local authorities so they in turn get the information out to residents.