China Gifts Half a Million Face Masks to Spain to Help Battle Coronavirus Crisis







The material arrived yesterday, March 17, to the airport in Zaragoza.

A cargo plane arriving from Shanghai, China, landed yesterday afternoon in the Zaragoza airport with 500,000 face masks, which were donated to Spain by the China. The Ministry of Health informs that this protection gear will be distributed in the next hours.

“Between yesterday and today, they have been distributing other deliveries which, in total, add up to an extra 546,000 face masks”, added the communication department led by Salvador Illa. Madrid is the community which has received a larger number of the masks, as this is the region with most positive cases.

“China has decided to urgently provide an assistance package with medical materials, and open commercial pathways so that Spain can import vital protection kits and medical equipment”, said a press release from the Chinese embassy last week. Until recently it was unclear what kind of material and how much Spain would receive.