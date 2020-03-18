Car Crashes into a Shop Window During Illegal Race in Spain’s Costa Del Sol, Malaga







Police are looking for three suspects who fled the scene by foot after an accident, which took place at La Trinidad in Malaga. During the police chase, an agent fired his weapon to avoid them escaping.

The National Police are looking for three suspects who fled after colliding their vehicle into a shop window in the Malagueñan neighbourhood of la Trinidad. The investigation indicates that the suspects were participating in an illegal car race with another vehicle.

The accident happened last night, March 17, a few metres away from the Local Police in Malaga. The images recorded by one of the neighbours in the area show a white car after having smashed into the shop window on calle Marmoles.





The video records a young man getting close to the crashed car and driving off to escape police. The passengers inside the car were startled at the crash and ran to escape the police. During the police chase, in which various agents ran after the suspects, witnesses recall hearing a gun shot. The police have still not informed whether arrests have been made.



