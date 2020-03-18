BREAKING: UK Death Toll Exceeds 100 After 32 More Deaths







Another 32 people have died from coronavirus in just 24 hours, as the UK death toll reaches 104.

The Department of Health updated the toll after Boris Johnson announced the NHS is set to test 25,000 people for coronavirus every day.

Meanwhile, schools and nurseries in Scotland and Wales will close from Friday to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The announcements from the Welsh and Scottish governments came after Boris Johnson told the House of Commons that further decisions on school closures in England were ‘to be taken imminently’

He said: “The House should expect further decisions to be taken imminently on schools and how to make sure we square the circle both of making sure we stop the spread of the disease but also making sure we relieve, as much as we can, pressure on our NHS.”





During a press conference this afternoon, Nicola Sturgeon said people should not assume they will open schools until the end of the summer term.



