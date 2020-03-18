Breaking: Troops take to streets of UK







Soldiers have taken to the streets of London cementing previous rumours that the armed forces would be called in for control.

British soldiers, in full battle gear and rifles, have been photographed in areas of London such as Clapham, a main hub for British commuters.

Military vehicles have also been spotted in their droves on motorways up and down the country, some with the British Red Cross emblem in response to potential worst cases.

It comes as schools have been announced as closed as of Friday evening.

More to come.



