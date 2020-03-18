BREAKING NEWS: Worldwide cases of the Coronavirus now over 200,000 and rising







ACCORDING TO THE JOHN HOPKINS UNIVERSITY THE TOTAL NUMBER OF CONFIRMED CORONAVIRUS CASES WORLDWIDE NOW EXCEEDS 200,000.

According to the university’s tracking map, there are now 201, 530 people around the globe who have been infected with the virus.

Europe closed its borders overnight, creating traffic jams up to 17 miles long as travellers attempted to get back home. Hungary opened its borders in phases to alleviate some of the pressure while Bulgarian citizens were first allowed to cross the country in carefully controlled convoys.

On the Austrian side of the border, trucks were backed up for 17 miles and cars for nearly 9 miles as rules allowing only Hungarians or transport trucks through the country’s borders kicked in.

Thousands of trucks are also backed up in Lithuania on roads into Poland after Warsaw ordered strict measures that include testing every driver for Covid-19 symptoms. The line of trucks was 37 miles long last night.

European Union leaders have been working on how to make sure food, medical supplies, and other essential goods keep flowing but so far borders have been clogged. They are also trying to figure out ways to allow seasonal agricultural workers, needed to keep the production of food going, to travel back and forth across essentially closed borders.





In Brussels, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said there had been ‘a unanimous and united approach’ to the decision to prohibit most foreigners from entering the EU for 30 days.

In total, just over 8,007 people have died from Covid-19 and 82, 030 have so far recovered from the illness. The countries with the most confirmed cases were China, Italy, Iran, Spain and Germany. Countries with the most confirmed deaths were in China, Italy, Iran, Spain, and France.



