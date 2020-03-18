Breaking: Guardia civil officer dies of coronavirus in Spain







Guardia Civil officer, 37, dies from coronavirus despite ‘not having previous illnesses’ it has been confirmed.

The officer has been named as Pedro Alameda and had worked for the force in administration in Madrid and was also a well-known member of the United Association of the Guardia Civil in the region.

He had been carrying out his duties to full effect before being hospitalised for several days in a serious condition at the Quiron de Alcorcon hospital.

Guardia Civil said in a statement: “We want to express our condolences in the face of this tragedy, which joins that of more than 500 families in Spain who have lost a loved one to this pandemic.

“We can only offer all our affection and support for his family and all those close to Pedro and once again remind citizens to strictly comply with with measures established by the government to try to tackle this unprecedented threat.”

He leaves behind a 5 year old daughter.



