





BOWLING BUDDIES FROM SCOTLAND ENJOY TRIP TO THE COSTA DEL SOL BEFORE SPANISH BORDERS CLOSE

EWN recently told readers of a planned visit by Headwell Bowling Club from Dunfermline in Scotland. Luckily the bowlers were able to have a cracking time and managed to escape just before the Coronavirus lockdown kicked in.

The group arrived on March 6 and set up base at Fuengirola Park Hotel with an unofficial clubhouse at nearby Timmy’s bar, owned by fellow Fifers Kevin and Andrina Barnes.

Unfortunately, some of the teams more experienced had not managed the journey but the team were represented well with double the numbers of last year’s tournament.

The friends had four days of bowls starting on Saturday in Lauros then to Mijas on Monday and onto Miraflores on Wednesday when the team used all of their best players and won. It was also noted for this game that some of the locals had not been able to take part due to Coronavirus fears, however, their friends at Mijas managed to supply some extra players to make up the numbers.





Match secretary, Alistair Smith, highlighted how well the visit had gone and that the large group of over 30 players had all worked well together. Showing the team’s camaraderie they made sure that everybody got a chance to play with members even choosing to split and share sets. Alistair hopes that with the success in attendance this year and the fact that all the Spanish clubs were so welcoming, they will be back again for their third year in a row.



