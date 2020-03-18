Boris Announces UK Schools Close Friday in Third Press Conference







Boris announces in the third press conference of the day, that all schools are closing from Friday afternoon in the UK and they will remain closed till further notice.

Exams will not take place in June. Children should not be left with elderly relatives.

-- Advertisement --



The PM says “we will do whatever it takes to beat this disease together”.

After taking questions today from the UK media. He said he can’t give an answer on how long the schools will be closed. He wants to increase the number of coronavirus tests to 25,000 per day. On exams being canceled, he says there will be great frustration from parents.

He wouldn’t give details on how to manage students getting qualifications to move forward for jobs. The PM also added there are many packages in places for small businesses. He is convinced the UK economy will come back strongly.





With further questions from the media, he said there will be legislation to help renters and protect people with difficulties. Closing schools will be mandatory.

On the Brexit transition period being extended, the PM said the subject has been banished and said he wouldn’t be changing the legislation.





There will more press conferences to come according to Boris. He was asked about putting patients at risk – Boris replied that people must take their own decisions. He said “these are very important choices in our daily lives. Avoid unnecessary gatherings and stay at home in order to protect our NHS”. He doesn’t rule out taking further and faster measures in due course.