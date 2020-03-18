Billionaire Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich Will Let NHS Staff Stay At His Hotel For Free







Chelsea football club have moved guests out of their 4 star Millennium Hotel in order to house NHS staff from London hospitals as they fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Owner Roman Abramovich offered the NHS use of the hotel, which is based next to Stamford Bridge. Abramovich announced that he will be covering all costs for the next two months.

-- Advertisement --



doctors and nurses, will stay there to save long commutes after exhausting shifts. This will be for an initial two-month period.

Russian billionaire Abramovich was said to come up with the idea originally, before chairman Bruce Buck contacted the NHS to put the wheels in motion.





A Chelsea statement read: “Chelsea Football Club is joining the medical response to the coronavirus outbreak in London with the news the National Health Service (NHS) has accepted the Club’s offer to make the Millennium Hotel at Stamford Bridge available for NHS staff.

“The initiative came from club owner Roman Abramovich and, after contact with the NHS was made by Chairman Bruce Buck, it was decided the best way Chelsea can assist the NHS is to provide accommodation for NHS staff. Mr Abramovich will be covering the costs of providing the accommodation.





“Many of the medical staff will be working long shifts and may not be able to travel home or would otherwise have to make long commutes. Local accommodation helps maintain the health and well-being of these crucial personnel at this critical time.

“This will be for a two-month period, and then reconsidered in light of circumstances at the time. NHS staff will be those working in hospitals in the North-West London region, but that may extend to hospitals in other districts.

“The number of rooms utilised will depend on demand but potentially all the rooms in the Millennium Hotel could be given over for this purpose. No staff showing symptoms will use the hotel.

“Millennium Hotels and Resorts, who manage the hotel, are supportive and assisting the club in providing this service to the NHS.”