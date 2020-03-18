A message from the ‘Paradores’ hotels and restaurants

This is a message for clients- past, present or future- of the Paradores.

Due to the difficult time everyone is currently going through worldwide, health has become an absolute priority. For this reason, following the guidelines of the Spanish government, the Paradores have been temporarily closed, to help against the spread of the pandemic.

This was a difficult decision to make for those in charge, but most important to them, is the health of both their guests and employees alike.

During this exceptional period of time, changes to cancellations and reservations will be totally flexible. The Paradores are already working in preparation of reopening their establishments for when the authorities consider it appropriate and safe to people’s health.



In the meantime, take precautionary measures, and take care of yourselves. The Paradores' beloved guests are their reason for being, so they look forward to when they can once more open the doors to their hotels and restaurants. Paradores helpline: +34 91 374 25 00