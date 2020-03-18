





A LETTER TO EURO WEEKLY NEWS FROM A CONCERNED EXPAT LIVING IN SPAIN

We did our shopping last Friday at about 2 p.m. and the shelves had no milk,

water, bread, meat, toilet rolls and tissues. Over the weekend the

The government announced a state of alarm and mobilised the military.





The police say that at the moment the public is not aware of the danger

of the situation. Already 30,000 fines have been given since the





announcement on Monday of the new laws.

For instance, if you go out of our house for unnecessary journey or cycle

you could be fined €60,000. You can only go out for basic things. The

only places allowed to be open are supermarkets, bread shops, banks and

newspapers shops or kiosks. All other businesses are closed. If you

cannot take your dog for a walk you can only take it outside to go to

the toilet this can be a €60,000 fine. If you go jogging you could be fined

€60,000. If you do not have identification documents or ignore the

police then you can be fined €600,000. The Prime Minister said in

Parliament that if you ignore the restrictions then you face one year in

prison and €600,000 fine. Spain closed its borders and only

residents can come back to Spain. The Balearics have sent 2500 tourists

back and Benidorm have stopped tourists from coming out of their hotel

and they are thinking of closing the hotels. Four ministers have the

Coronavirus. At the moment 560 have died and over €13,000 have the

virus. Torrent in Valencia has had 3 people die.

I was shocked when speaking to my English and German friends this week

that they did not know of these restrictions. Is it possible that you

could inform your readers so that no one gets unexpected fine?

Yours sincerely.

David Hudson