45 YEAR OLD FATHER OF TWO BECOMES UK`S YOUNGEST CORONAVIRUS VICTIM







45 YEAR OLD CRAIG RUSTON FROM KETTERING, NORTHAMPTONSHIRE HAD BEEN DIAGNOSED WITH MOTOR NEURONE DISEASE IN 2018 AND IS UNDERSTOOD TO BE THE UK`S YOUNGEST VICTIM OF THE CORONAVIRUS.

Sally Ruston, Craigs wife, paid tribute to an “amazing father” – ‘How dare Covid-19 take Craig’

‘My Amazing Craig passed away yesterday morning at 6.20am. We are truly heartbroken. Last Tuesday he was taken unwell and we have since spent the last 6 days in isolation. Craig’s chest infection was confirmed as Covid-19. How dare that take Craig who was already facing this (MND), the most vile and evil of diseases’

Mr Ruston was a shoe designer who had previously worked for Dr Martens, Hunter Boots and Fred Perry before starting a blog titled ‘Me and My MND’ after his motor neurone diagnosis in 2018.

Mrs Ruston added in today’s blog post: ‘My Amazing Craig, I love you forever and ever, from your Amazing Sally and your Amazing girls.’

She remembered him for his knowledge of history and nature, saying Sir David Attenborough was Mr Ruston’s ‘all time hero.’

She added that her husband was a ‘wonderfully kind and caring’ person who welcomed everyone and that he had done ‘everything in his power’ to raise awareness and fight against MND.

Mrs Ruston added: ‘To those of you that knew Craig, before his MND diagnosis, after his diagnosis and to all that follow this his blog, I’m sure you knew or could tell what a wonderfully kind and caring person he was.

‘He welcomed everyone. There were no airs and graces with Craig. He loved the world. He absorbed the world. He was one of the most intelligent people I know that would absorb information and could somehow explain just about anything.’