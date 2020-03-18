12,000 Malaga Workers on Spain’s Costa del Sol Laid Off Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic







More than 12,000 Malaga workers have now been laid off on Spain’s Costa del Sol due to the coronavirus outbreak.

This is only counting workers within the hotel sector in the region since 80 hotels in the area have been closed.

If all employees of bars, restaurants, shops, and businesses and activities related to education are added, then thousands of workers need to be added to this list over people being laid off, either temporarily or permanently, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

-- Advertisement --



In the last 24 hours alone more than 700 Temporary Employment Regulation Files (ERTE), have been filed in Andalucía, according to the Andalusian Government.

In the coming days, thousands of people from Malaga will have to complete the painful process of registering as jobseekers and request the corresponding benefit.

How this will be done during the Spanish lockdown, however, is not yet resolved.







