VIDEO: Drone footage from Italy shows deserted motorways amid coronavirus lockdown

By
Rebecca Ann Hughes
-
0


Italy has entered its second week of lockdown due to the coronavirus. All non-essential shops have been closed, travel is restricted to work or emergency reasons, and only large businesses and factories have been permitted to remain open. The result has been captured in a video of Italy’s motorways in Baranzate, near Milan. The roads are almost completely empty.

