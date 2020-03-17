VIDEO: Drone footage from Italy shows deserted motorways amid coronavirus lockdown







Italy has entered its second week of lockdown due to the coronavirus. All non-essential shops have been closed, travel is restricted to work or emergency reasons, and only large businesses and factories have been permitted to remain open. The result has been captured in a video of Italy’s motorways in Baranzate, near Milan. The roads are almost completely empty.

Drone video shows almost entirely deserted roads in this part of northern Italy following the coronavirus outbreak. The country now has more than 24,000 cases of infection in total and on Sunday announced 368 deaths in just 24 hours. https://t.co/SsQZFIs7CB pic.twitter.com/6nGKxZKXNt — CNN (@CNN) March 16, 2020

