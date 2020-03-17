Trapped Norwegians on the Costa Del Sol rescued







Norwegian airline is using its giant A-380 to rescue the hundreds of Norwegian expats and tourists who want or need to return home.

Norwegian citizens either living in southern Spain or on holiday have been rushing to Malaga and Alicante airports in a bid to be taken back home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The company have been using their A-380,which is usually flown on long-haul flights to the Americas, to expatriate it’s citizens in what are seen as “exceptional circumstances.”

it will be used to send expats and tourists from Malaga and Alicante back to Oslo.

Norway is currently on a coronavirus lockdown with only nationals being allowed to enter the country or EU citizens who work or have residency there.