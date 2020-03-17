The face of Andalucia asks residents to stay home







The biggest stars from Andalucia have come together to ask citizens to heed the recommendations of health authorities and governments and to stay at home.

Antonio Banderas, Spain’s most internationally acclaimed actor, posted the message via a video on social media.

Banderas stresses the importance of following the advice and ordinances of the authority saying: “Do not get infected and do not infect others, for this the best thing is to stay at home.”

He was joined by other renowned faces from Andalucia such as Roberto Leal, a Spanish television presenter, Betis footballer Joaquin Sanchez, singer Vanessa Martin, and dancer Sara Baras to stay at home with the message: “StayHome. Take care of yourself. Take care of everyone. Take care of Andalucia.”

The video starts with Baras, an international dancer who says that together we can put an end to the virus, but it will have to be ‘by staying at home’ and sends a message of ‘love, strength and courage’ to the Andalucians.

Roberto Leal, a Spanish television presenter, finishes the video address with a message to the young people to remind them: “Don’t do it just thinking about yourselves, but thinking about all of us and what is to come, in the end it is all about common sense and solidarity”.