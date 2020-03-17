Street Murals on Costa del Sol Spain Complete but No-one can View them due to State of Alarm







WHO would have thought that when the Estepona council organised its second street artist competition that it would be impossible for members of the public to view the 10 finished pieces unless they happened to live across the road from any of them?

Artists from all over Spain and the rest of the world applied to take part and 10 were invited to the town to start work on March 1 with a finish date of March 10 before the jury was due to meet to decide who would win the €10,000 first prize.

-- Advertisement --



Events overtook the situation and now although there are 10 new murals on the walls of different buildings in the town, no winner has been announced and those who came from abroad will no doubt have made their way home by now.

Visit the Estepona council Facebook page to see a video uploaded on March 9 showing the various images being produced at the time.