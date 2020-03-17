Spain’s Balearic Islands bans flights and boats







Spain’s Balearic Islands prohibit arrivals at airports and ports as confirmed coronavirus cases reach 92.

All National and International Commercial flights and ships have been and passengers will not be allowed to disembark from planes or boats.

This latest hike in measures to combat Covid-19 was announced by the President of the Government of the Balearic Islands, Francina Armengol after a meeting with those responsible for the islands infrastructure.

Francina Armengol confirmed via Twitter that one flight per day, per company will be allowed from Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia to Palma and one daily flight from Barcelona and Madrid to Menorca and Ibiza. There will also be one daily flight per company in each direction between Ibiza, Minorca and Majorca.

Francina Armengol pointed out that in terms of International flights, with the current restrictions “there will be very few” because they are in full “operation return” repatriating around 25,000 tourists from the Balearic Islands.

Balearic airports will make sure that when tourists are departing “that there are no accumulations and large screening areas will be enabled.”

The disembarkation of passengers from regular line ships, pleasure boats, private and rented, are also banned.

“No passenger may reach the Balearic Islands by sea,” said Armengol.

Passengers on the few planes and ships that are allowed to function will have to complete a questionnaire which will be used for screening purposes by Health Professionals.

The objective is to ensure that the people who arrive are in optimal health and if a problem is detected, the passenger will be referred to the health services.