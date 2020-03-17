Spain pledges to help find cure against coronavirus







Spain has said it will join the US, China and Australia in finding a cure for the coronavirus.

So far, there is no proven cure or treatment but some scientists are claiming they are closing in an end to the viral spread.

However, Spain is now launching its own clinical trials into this vaccine and will test the drug on infected patients.

These trials will be carried out in three hospitals across Spain, in Madrid, Bilbao and Barcelona.

The first to create a vaccine was Chinese researchers in February and after further research, it is thought that human testing will begin in April.

The drug used is an antiviral and is believed to have been developed for the Ebola crisis.

Meanwhile in the US, a human clinical trial has begun testing an experimental vaccine to protect against the virus. The drug apparently uses genetic engineering to create bits of the virus, therefore being recognised by the immune system.

Scientists in Australia may be even closer to the goal, claiming that a HIV and anti-malaria drug has cured Covid-19 patients.

Professor David Paterson from the University of Queensland Centre for Clinical Research said: “It’s a potentially effective treatment. Patients would end up with no viable coronavirus in their system at all after the end of therapy.”

The professor is hoping to trial the vaccine on a large scale by the end of the month.