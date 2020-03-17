





SOME PEOPLE ARE JUST CLUCKING MAD AS WOMAN IN BENALMADENA SEES MAN TRY TO CATCH CHICKENS DURING CORONAVIRUS ISOLATION.

A CONCERNED resident named only as Christina has reported some strange goings-on near the feria ground in the Costa del Sol town.

This, morning at around 10 a.m. she was taking her dog for a walk when a man pulled up in a car. He proceeded to spread what seemed like chicken feed around the bins in what seemed to be a move to attract animals. Christina pointed out to EWN that chickens do stray onto the feria ground from surrounding lands.

Once the man had finished with the feed he then produced a large net and waited. Three chickens did appear and the man tried to round them up with the net.

However, Christina quickly phoned the police who said that they had already received calls regarding this peculiar man at another site. Whilst giving the police the description of the car Christina clocked that the man had seen her and was now hurriedly packing away his net, with no chickens.

He sped off before any police arrived but police in Benalmadena has asked that if any other resident sees this man in a silver Ford Focus they should please get in touch.