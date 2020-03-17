Rubbish Tender Hitch in Costa Blanca







PLANS to advertise a multi-million euro tender for Torrevieja´s refuse collection and street cleaning contract has still not seen the light of day, despite the council saying in mid-December that the tender would be published within a fortnight. Torrevieja council has allocated a budget of up 25 million euros a year for contracting out the service, which is currently done by the Acciona company without a contract. A government team spokesman, Federico Alarcón, said that they wanted changes to the tender document that was being drawn up for the authority by Almoradi-based firm, Mediurb, and that has caused the delay. The council paid five thousand euros to Mediurb, rather than using internal municipal experts who said in a report that they could have drawn up the specifications of the tender in less than sixty days. The proposed tender document has now had changes to costings, as well as plans for technological and environmental improvements that would be made by any contract winner..It´s the latest hitch in permanently sorting out Torrevieja´s rubbish collection service, which includes beach cleaning after a previous contract was voided by the National Court last autumn over irregularities. That deal was drawn up by the former coalition that ran the council until they lost to the Partido Popular in last May´s local elections. Objections were made by trade unions and the current service provider, Acciona, which led to the new council starting the process again under a new set of conditions. Acciona has now been working in Torrevieja without a contract since June 2016, with the previous council administration failing in their initial aim to bring refuse collection under municipal control. There have been complaints over the years from residents on certain urbanizations over the poor quality of the service and not enough litter bins and waste containers being place around the area.

-- Advertisement --

