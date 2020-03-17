Queen Elizabeth II Self-Isolates At Windsor Until After Easter







Queen Elizabeth II is self-isolating at Windsor until after Easter. The 93-year-old will go to Windsor Castle on Thursday and remain until after Easter, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Investitures will be rearranged and the annual Maundy Service at St George’s Chapel has been canceled, the palace said.

The Queen’s audiences this week at Buckingham Palace will still go ahead as planned including receiving the Prime Minister, the Commanding Officer of HMS Queen Elizabeth and the Bishop of Hereford.

‘In consultation with the Medical Household and Government, a number of public events with large numbers of people due to have been attended by The Queen, and other members of the Royal Family, in the coming months will be cancelled or postponed”, the Palace said in a statement.