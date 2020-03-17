Paddy’s Day Cancelled Due To Coronavirus – Let’s Have A Virtual Celebration In Spain







St. Patrick’s Day is canceled in Dublin and Belfast and mostly around the globe but let’s not give up. Many of us are isolated in Spain, France, Italy and around the world but with social media, we can have a virtual green celebration.

The Irish were not happy with recent antics at the weekend, in Dublin’s Temple Bar when crowds gathered to celebrate Paddy’s with many ignoring measures to contain coronavirus.

Let’s stay positive and celebrate the Irish around the globe with a virtual festival. I have had various Paddy’s Day celebrations including going to the Dublin Parade which was the best craic ever, and in the UK where St. Patrick’s Day is a chance to be a plastic Paddy, you can be Irish for the day.

The most feted celebration is in Chicago where they dye their river green. The Americans absolutely adore celebrating the Irish. After all, President Kennedy had Irish roots and Obama can trace his heritage back to Tipperary, but it’s a long road maybe?

In these difficult times, we have to accept our current circumstances and adapt. So we say let’s have our very own Paddy’s Day party, virtual style around the world. Share your St. Patrick’s Day celebrations with us and let’s come together, to make it memorable. Irish eyes keep smiling and we can still have the craic.