





MARBELLA TOWN HALL TO GO THAT EXTRA MILE FOR THE MOST VULNERABLE ON THE COSTA DEL SOL

MARBELLA Town Hall has given the green light to various measures to strengthen social services and care for the most vulnerable people during the state of alarm decreed by the central government. The Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, has underlined that the objective is “to protect these groups and prevent their situation from worsening” and she pointed out that, for this, “this area will be provided with the necessary economic viability that allows all actions have a budgetary allocation, even if it is necessary to increase the item of half a million euros that had been budgeted for economic, social and emergency aid.” In this sense, she explained that “all the necessary procedures will be expedited so that these grants reach the families that need them in the most effective way possible.” Likewise, the first mayor has reported that, despite the closure of the educational centres, the special dining room service will be maintained for schoolchildren attached to the Syga Plan (in Marbella and San Pedro Alcántara. “That this assistance is not interrupted is essential for these families, so the food will be delivered to their homes,” said Muñoz, who wanted to thank the DYA organization volunteers for the distribution as well as the cooks “who have made themselves available to continue this service, which will be centralized in the kitchens of the Vicente Aleixandre school”.

-- Advertisement --

