Latest Statistics From Spain And Around The World On Coronavirus – Regular Update Daily

Currently, there are 9,942 cases in Spain with 1,954 new cases and 342 fatalities including 48 new. With 530 who have recovered in Spain, there are 272 in critical condition. Let’s take a look at the figures.

China 80,883 cases with 23 new cases

Italy 27,980 cases with 3,233 new cases

Iran 14,991 cases with 1,053 new cases

Spain 9,942 cases with 1,954 new cases

S. Korea 8,236 cases with 74 new cases

Germany 7,272 cases with 1,459 new cases

France 6,633 cases with 1,210 new cases

USA 4,663 cases with 983 new cases

UK 1,543 cases with 152 new cases

Trump has released new guidelines for the next 15 days. Americans are urged to stay at home, people should avoid non-essential travel, everyone should avoid eating in restaurants and bars, no social gatherings with more than 10 people, Governors are urged to close schools.

EU’s borders close for 30 days. Canada shuts its borders. 1,459 new cases in Germany and 1,210 new cases in France. 3,233 new cases and 349 new deaths in Italy. Russia has 93 cases with 30 new cases.

Currently, according to Worldometer, around the world, there are 182,412 cases, 7,157 fatalities and 79,211 who have recovered.

