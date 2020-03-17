Iraq base housing Spanish troops attacked by rockets







Two rockets have hit a base in Iraq housing 350 Spanish troops.

The attack, the third targeting military bases hosting foreign forces in a week, targeted the Besmaya base south of Baghdad on Monday night.

The troops are Spanish legionaries and members of the Guardia Civil working as part of NATO’s commitment to help train the Iraqi security forces.

No casualties were mentioned.

Since late October, there have been 24 rocket attacks on the US embassy in Baghdad or bases where foreign troops are deployed, killing three American military personnel, one British soldier and one Iraqi soldier.