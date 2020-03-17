Instant Grab in Costa Blanca







A MAN hit a woman and stole some coffee after she refused to give him some money, as she was loading up her car in a Murcia City supermarket car park.

The unnamed man noticed the shopper putting her goods into the car boot last Saturday, and asked for some money.

She refused and the man assaulted her before running away with a jar of coffee.

Unfortunately for the begging robber, his escape was quickly stopped by police officers in the area, and he faces a charge of robbery with violence.