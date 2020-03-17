How does Spain’s State of Alarm affect Malaga’s public transport services?







Spain’s State of Alarm restrictions are not just having a huge impact on the country’s national transport networks, but it’s also impacting local bus, metro and train services too, as well as parking. A severely reduced service across public transport (around 50%) also mean changes to timetables.

According to the local transport authorities, Malaga’s EMU buses will no longer accept cash payments to avoid drivers becoming infected with the Coronavirus. To use the local bus services, you now have to buy a rechargeable card, which can be topped up at more than 150 points/kiosks. There are various cards, from multi-travel, monthly to yearly, catering for all age groups, from pensioners to students. The local bus station enquiry office, however, will remain closed for the next 15 days so all queries have to be done via phone/online. Finally, it’s vital to remember to keep a meter’s distance between you and the driver.

Metro users are advised to pay for their journeys digitally – either online or by downloading the app (Metro Malaga) to avoid using the machines, which can potentially be contagious. However, starting this week, the metro trains and stations will be disinfected daily.

For car drivers wanting to park on public roads in Malaga, they will now be able to park for free in the blue zone area until further notice, according to the parking regulator SARE. Marbella has also agreed to do the same for its town centre parking.

Finally, remember to keep a meter’s distance between yourself and other passengers. The armed forces and law enforcement police will also be checking passengers on public transport to ensure they are either on their way to work, or back home from work, or caring for a ‘vulnerable/elderly’ family member. Those travelling for work-related reasons should also carry documentation and/or a certificate from their employer, to avoid heavy penalties and fines for not complying with the State of Alarm rules.