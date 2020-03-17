Electricity giant Endesa shows a little understanding with bright idea in Spain







ENDESA SHOWS A LITTLE UNDERSTANDING WITH BRIGHT IDEA IN SPAIN

ELECTRICITY supplier Endesa has decided not to enforce any power outage due to non-payment of the electricity bill due to the exceptional situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic. With this measure, the company reassures its customers of the difficulties that may be caused by this crisis when processing the receipt payment on a daily basis. The energy company has implemented measures to minimize the risk of contagion from ‘Covid-19’ in order to guarantee the continuity and quality of its services and protect the health of its employees. These include the implementation of additional measures to guarantee supply, the establishment of telework or the restriction of travel and the promotion of digital communication, among others.

