Costa Almeria state of alarm restrictions violations rising







THE number of sanctions for violating the state of alarm restrictions in Almeria city had risen to 77 by Tuesday.

By the third day of the emergency situation measures, Local Police had reported 73 people for “failing to comply with the obligation of not circulating on public streets except in cases of necessity.”

-- Advertisement --



The other four were related to businesses or establishments whose activities are not among those with permission to open in the current situation under the Royal Decree of March 14.

Non-compliance with the state of alarm restrictions carries fines of between €100 and €600,000 depending on whether the violation is minor, serious or very serious. In very serious cases the punishment could be a prison sentence of up to a year.