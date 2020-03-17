Chelsea star in self-isolation reminded of responsibilities after pictured in kickabout







Chelsea have reminded Mason Mount of his responsibilities after he was pictured having a kickabout despite being told to self-isolate for 14 days.

Teammate Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday and official Blue’s guidelines have forced all players into self-isolation.

All players are expected to adhere to their club’s guidelines but Mount was pictured in north London having a kick around with West Ham’s Declan Rice.

However, fellow England midfielder Rice, 21, is not subject to the same self-isolation precautions as Mount because there have been no cases at his club.

During their period of self-isolation, players are continuing to train at their homes. As it stands, they are due to return to Cobham training ground on 22 or 23 March.

Although the training ground remains open, there is only a skeleton staff working there.

It is understood there have been no further cases of coronavirus involving Chelsea players or staff and England forward Hudson-Odoi, 19, was said on Friday to be recovering well.

Last week, a deep clean of Chelsea’s training facility at Cobham was carried out as a precaution.