Caught In The Act in Costa Blanca







A MURCIA man surprised a burglar that was trying to steal his car after the thief had been inside the owner´s property to get some implements to force his way into the vehicle.

A 38-year-old Spaniard was arrested by the National Police after they arrived on the scene.

-- Advertisement --



The thief had scampered over a two-and-a-half wall to get into the victim´s patio and then forced his way through a door to get inside the property, where he helped himself to some tools that he would use to get into the car.

He´s been charged on two counts of robbery.