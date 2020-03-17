Breaking: Whole of EU 27 state bloc closes borders amid virus outbreak







EU leaders have agreed to shut down the bloc’s external borders for 30 days in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the EU Commission, outlined plans yesterday for a 30-day ban applicable to the 27 member state.

This has now come into effect.

-- Advertisement --



Only long-term residents, family members of EU nationals, diplomats and those on the frontline of dealing with the crisis would be exempt.

Also exempt would be freight drivers, Mrs Von der Leyen said, adding: “The flow of goods to the European Union must continue to secure the supply of goods, including essential items such as medicine, but also food and components that our factories need.”

It comes as Belgium is the next EU state to go into lockdown.

The UK’s Foreign Office said the UK is not included in the closure and told Britons in mainland Europe to continually monitor travel advice as it is changing rapidly.