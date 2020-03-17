Breaking: UK McDonald’s restaurants to close







UK McDonalds are to close leaving only takeaway, drive-thru and delivery open for service.

The fast food giant said customers would only be able to access takeaway meals from 5am on Wednesday in a bid to help stop the spread of the killer bug.

The dining areas of all 1,300 UK sites were being shutdown – forcing customers desperate for their food to use the car access.

McDonald’s UK CEO Paul Pomroy said: “Our restaurants will remain open for as long as it is safe to do so.

“In the last 24 hours it has become clear that we need to temporarily change our operations to ensure the wellbeing of our employees and customers consistent with the governments’ guidance on social distancing.

“Therefore from 5am tomorrow morning all restaurants will close seating areas and temporarily move to being takeaway, Drive Thru and McDelivery only.”

A spokesman said: “The wellbeing of our employees, customers and suppliers remains of the greatest importance to us and these changes are designed with you all in mind.

“We have not taken this decision lightly and will continue to review this over the coming days.”