This year’s boat races between Cambridge and Oxford Universities has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Both men’s and women’s races, which were due to take place in London on the 29th March, were halted with no sign of a date to take place.

A statement read: “This decision is based entirely on our concern for the welfare of our crews, our spectators, our staff and volunteers.”

Last year Cambridge won both the men’s and women’s events at the 165th Boat Race.