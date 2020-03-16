Venice’s quarantine and absence of traffic makes canals clear again.







In a deserted Venice the canals become crystal clear.

The canals of Venice have become as clear as streams thanks to the absence of tourists and much-reduced traffic due to Italy’s quarantine measures to tackle the Coronavirus outbreak.

The bottom of the canals can be now be seen, with fish clearly visible as they weave their way through the channels of the north Italian lagoon city.

The enhanced visibility of the canals is seen as a direct effect of the lack of pollution from the city’s normally-busy vaporetti as well as the drastically-reduced movement of other boats and cruise ships.