Up to 30,000 Euros! First Fines For Infringing Confinement Rules in Spain’s Costa Del Sol’s Malaga







A driving school and other local businesses in the northern zone of Malaga’s city centre have been fined. Fines have ranged from 600 to 30,000 euros.

The National Police and Local Police have begun sanctioning citizens who do not respect the rules and regulations outlined by the national confinement, which is designed to contain the expansion of coronavirus on a national level.

Although police sources have assured that they will not offer any official figures in regards to the sanctions enforced for breaking the decree rules, other sources have confirmed some details of these sanctions and….

One of the entities sanctioned was a driving school in the north of Malaga city, where a patrol car detected activity inside the building and found at least half a dozen people inside together. According to witnesses, when the school was questioned on why they were all gathered together inside, they replied that they were studying for a Professional Aptitude Certificate. However, this did not go down well with police forces, leading them to fine the culprits. In a nearby neighbourhood, La Palmilla, several citizens were also fined for being at local bars.

Administrative sanctions can range from 601 to 30,000 euros, or jail time but this is only in extreme cases of citizen disobedience. According to the Ministry of Interior Affairs the order which regulates police controls nation-wide aims to educate citizens on their restrictions of movement. You can leave your home to go to work or to a medical centre, to take care of a dependent person, ill or elderly, to go to the bank, also to throw away your rubbish or quickly walk your dog.