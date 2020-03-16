The Metropolitan Opera hosts “Nightly Met Opera Streams” to offer solace during coronavirus pandemic







The Metropolitan Opera in New York now does what it can to brighten up the coronavirus darkness. Every night they will host “Nightly Met Opera Streams” on its official website for opera enthusiasts all over the world to enjoy.

“We like to provide some grand opera solace to opera lovers in these extraordinarily difficult times,” said the Metropolitan’s General Manager Peter Gelb.

“Every night we will be offering a different complete operatic gem from our collection of HD-presentations from the past fourteen years.”

The opera streams start today, Monday, March 16, and a complete schedule can be found at the Metropolitans official website: www.metopera.com The streams will begin at 7:30 pm EST and each stream will be available for twenty hours after that.