Spain issues fines to rowdy Brits in Benidorm for flouting ‘State of Alarm’ rules







Benidorn’s Police have reported that they have fined several British tourists today for flouting the latest State of Alarm rules imposed by the government to contain the Coronavirus. According to the authorities, hundreds of tourists in Benidorm, mostly Brits, chose to ignore the new restrictions, even though they are supposed to be confined to their hotel rooms.

Benidorm’s Town Hall representatives had to come out with speakers to clearly tell the rowdy tourists to ‘return to their hotels and stay there’. But many chose to stay outside drinking in public, despite the fact that no bars, restaurants or beaches were actually open.

So the local police was left with little choice but to fine several British tourists this evening, after being cautioned, for refusing to return to their hotels and their complete lack of respect for the country’s State of Alarm restrictions.