Saudi Prince’s £65M Superyacht Capsizes in Dock Whilst Being Repaired







A Saudi prince’s £65 million superyacht capsized in a dock whilst being lifted out of the water for repairs.

The luxury Nourah of Riyad ended up partially submerged under water in a dock in Athens, Greece. It ended up being stuck at a 45 degree angle as it took on water. The vessel looks far less impressive when it’s underwater and will certainly need repairing now!

The 1415 tonne yacht – owned by Saudi prince Prince Turki bin Mohamed bin Fahd Al Saud boasts 11 cabins for up to 18 guests including a master suite and VIP stateroom. It also has a Jacuzzi on deck and a cinema on board.

Yacht fan Phil Wiseman commented on the incident online: “Insured so he will just get another one. Probably even bigger.”

One person posted: “Ouch….that is going to cost a pretty penny.”

The yacht was built by Yachtley in Turkey in 2008. Its interior and exterior are designed by Donald Starkey.