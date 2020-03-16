Rain Set To Lash Down On The Costa Del Sol – Spirits To Be Dampened For Residents On Lockdown – Balconies Off Limits







As if we don’t have enough to cope with now there is bad weather predicted. The weather is predicted to be the following:

Tuesday – Paddy’s Day – 17 Degrees with a couple of showers – stay in and have a few beers for the boys in green.

-- Advertisement --



Wednesday – 20 Degrees – Mostly Cloudy With Showers – go in and out of your balcony

Thursday – 19 Degrees – A Blend of Sun With Clouds – try to get as much sun as you can

Friday – 18 Degrees – Mostly Cloudy With Showers – repeat Wednesday

Saturday – 18 Degrees – Showers and a T-Storm expected and rain lashing down – get off your balconies

Sunday – 19 Degrees – Considerable Cloudiness – go on the balcony with a book but don’t expect a suntan.

Would love to have a better forecast as we are all stranded indoors, but most importantly stay safe and keep smiling!