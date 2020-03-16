Panic Sells, Calm Saves – how to manage your anxiety during the Coronavirus pandemic







The safest way through the coronavirus and any other outbreak is staying healthy and well-informed.



To manage your anxiety about coronavirus, here’s what you should know:

Most people with the coronavirus have relatively mild symptoms; the danger is in not knowing you have the virus and you could be passing it on to more susceptible individuals.

Symptoms appear between two and 14 days from exposure to the virus and start much like the common cold.

Coronavirus is fatal in about two to three percent of cases.

To stay healthy, here’s what you should do:

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.

Use alcohol-based hand sanitizers as a substitute for washing your hands, but do so sparingly.

Cover your coughs and sneezes. Maintain at least 1 metre (3 feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

Frequently disinfect surfaces, like your desk, phone, tablet, smartphone, and countertops.

If you are sick, stay home. If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention and call in advance. Follow the directions of your local health authority.

Follow instructions from your kids’ schools on when to keep them home.

Have contingency plans for school or office closures, including childcare and working from home.

Limit your social exposure. Be able to prepare meals at home without having to shop for several days.

Limit your social media exposure and trust sources that are a legitimate.