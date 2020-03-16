Panic Sells, Calm Saves – how to manage your anxiety during the Coronavirus pandemic

The safest way through the coronavirus and any other outbreak is staying healthy and well-informed.
To manage your anxiety about coronavirus, here’s what you should know:
-- Advertisement --
- Most people with the coronavirus have relatively mild symptoms; the danger is in not knowing you have the virus and you could be passing it on to more susceptible individuals.
- Symptoms appear between two and 14 days from exposure to the virus and start much like the common cold.
- Coronavirus is fatal in about two to three percent of cases.
- To stay healthy, here’s what you should do:
- Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizers as a substitute for washing your hands, but do so sparingly.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes. Maintain at least 1 metre (3 feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.
- Frequently disinfect surfaces, like your desk, phone, tablet, smartphone, and countertops.
- If you are sick, stay home. If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention and call in advance. Follow the directions of your local health authority.
- Follow instructions from your kids’ schools on when to keep them home.
- Have contingency plans for school or office closures, including childcare and working from home.
- Limit your social exposure. Be able to prepare meals at home without having to shop for several days.
- Limit your social media exposure and trust sources that are a legitimate.