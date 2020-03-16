Panic Sells, Calm Saves – how to manage your anxiety during the Coronavirus pandemic

By
Samantha Day
-
0
Spain's 15-day lockdown restricts the public to being confined in their homes, unless it's for urgent purposes, like going to work/medical centres, caring for an elderly/vulnerable family member, or for buying essentials like food/medicines.


The safest way through the coronavirus and any other outbreak is staying healthy and well-informed.

To manage your anxiety about coronavirus, here’s what you should know:

  • Most people with the coronavirus have relatively mild symptoms; the danger is in not knowing you have the virus and you could be passing it on to more susceptible individuals.
  • Symptoms appear between two and 14 days from exposure to the virus and start much like the common cold.
  • Coronavirus is fatal in about two to three percent of cases.
  • To stay healthy, here’s what you should do:
  • Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizers as a substitute for washing your hands, but do so sparingly.
  • Cover your coughs and sneezes. Maintain at least 1 metre (3 feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.
  • Frequently disinfect surfaces, like your desk, phone, tablet, smartphone, and countertops.
  • If you are sick, stay home. If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention and call in advance. Follow the directions of your local health authority.
  • Follow instructions from your kids’ schools on when to keep them home.
  • Have contingency plans for school or office closures, including childcare and working from home.
  • Limit your social exposure. Be able to prepare meals at home without having to shop for several days.
  • Limit your social media exposure and trust sources that are a legitimate.




