Mayors of Four Catalonian Towns in Spanish Coronavirus Lockdown Ask the Government For Help







The mayors of the four Catalonian towns that was put under lockdown last Friday have now asked the Catalonian Government for help.

The four towns are Igualada, Vilanova del Camí, Santa Margarida de Montbui and Òdena. The town mayors are now asking the Government to take over a building where a nursing home was planned on being inaugurated, in order to potentially hospitalise patients infected with the contagious virus if needed in the future.

The decision to close down the towns’ borders came after 58 out of the total population of around 66,000 people in the area had been infected with the disease. A couple of days later, the rest of Spain followed suit with a complete national lockdown.

