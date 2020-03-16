French President Announces Lockdown Due To Coronavirus – His Speech Rallies The French







President of France, Emmanuel Macron, has announced a lockdown. Mr. Macron announced that starting from 12 noon on Tuesday all social gatherings outside will be banned in France. He said, “we are at war with this virus”.

Those who are unable to work from home will be allowed to walk to their workplace but they will be forbidden from interacting with others.

People who break these restrictions will be punished, the French leader said.

The draconian measures have been set up to by the French president as images show the army hitting the streets of France. The strict measures will involve a prohibition on all movements outside the home except for one shopping trip each day. Police and the army will be mobilized to enforce the rules and a curfew will be imposed from 6 pm. Sources say the lockdown will last a minimum of five weeks.

His speech mentioned that not a single person will be left bankrupt, partial unemployment benefit will be increased and there will be a solidarity fund for businesses.

He called this a “tough period and that France is living through difficult moments. The measures taken are in accordance with advice from scientists. We will carry on working with them. I will speak to you on a regular basis and tell you the truth. The more we work together the more we can overcome this trial. We will get there, my dear compatriots, by demonstrating solidarity”.

He went on to say “do not give in to panic and disorder. This will teach us many lessons. Many things we thought were impossible are happening. We will be stronger morally. Let us individually and collectively face this moment. Long Live The Republic, Long Live France”.