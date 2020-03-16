CORONAVIRUS SPAIN: Burger King suspends home delivery service and plans to temporarily lay off 14,000 workers







IN A SHOCK ANNOUNCEMENT THE BURGER KING FRANCHISE HAS SAID IT WILL CLOSE ALL OF ITS BRANCHES ACROSS SPAIN AND LAY OFF OVER 1400 STAFF

The Company Statement read: “After the latest events, with the declaration of the state of alarm in our country and the difficulties in maintaining service, the chain has valued this decision as the best option to protect employees and customers in an exceptional health emergency situation and has recommended cessation of service to all brand franchisees, “They said in a statement.

Next, they confirmed that, due to the closure of its nearly 800 restaurants, in addition to the suspension of home delivery, it will proceed to present a Temporary Employment Regulation File (ERTE) for its 14,000 workers “until normality is restored This decision has been adopted after evaluating the best alternatives to maintain employment as soon as this situation ends and guaranteeing the stability of the company. ”

The restaurant sector is preparing for a cascade of employment adjustments after the ban on the opening of bars and restaurants due to the state of alarm in which Spain is. Alsea also prepared an ERTE for about 22,000 workers in Spain and on Sunday also announced that it was no longer providing home delivery service at Domino’s Pizza.